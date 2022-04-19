Advertisement

Opening statements Tuesday in Door County cold case murder trial

By WBAY news staff and Sarah Thomsen
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Opening statements are Tuesday in the jury trial of a man charged with murder in the 1975 disappearance his wife in Door County.

Richard Pierce, 86, is charged with 1st-Degree Murder and Disinterment of Dead for the death of Carol Jean Pierce.

A jury of five women and 10 men will hear the case. Three of those jurors are alternates. Jurors will not be sequestered.

Pierce’s trial has been delayed several times since he was charged in 2018. Action 2 news first told you in April of 2021 that the trial was delayed a full year because of COVID-19. The trial was delayed again after the death of one of Pierce’s attorneys.

Carol Jean hasn’t been seen since September of 1975.

Police say Pierce moved to Cheboygan, Mich., and had a new girlfriend shortly after Carol Jean’s disappearance. A missing persons report for Carol Jean wasn’t filed for 82 days.

On Sept. 21, 2018, the Wisconsin Cold Case Review Team looked at the case and concluded there was enough to show Richard Pierce was set to gain from Carol Jean’s disappearance.

Investigators from Sturgeon Bay and Michigan spent weeks searching Richard Pierce’s property in Michigan, looking for possible evidence related to the Carol Jean Pierce disappearance.

A criminal complaint states Richard Pierce had “gained numerous things based on Carol Jean’s disappearance, which included a pension unencumbered by a wife; most of the important belongings of their marriage; land and a home in Michigan; a new girlfriend weeks after Carol Jean’s disappearance, as well as the benefit of Carol Jean’s silence.”

The trial is scheduled through May 13.

