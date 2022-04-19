MILDER WEATHER RETURNS THIS WEEK

Any light snow will taper off early Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies through the night. Lows will range from the mid 20s into the lower 30s. We’ll start Tuesday with some cloud cover, but we should see more sunshine as the day progresses.

With those brighter skies will also come milder temps... highs in the upper half of the 40s are expected Tuesday. Another weather maker is expected to push more rain our way Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Clouds will increase ahead of that feature on Tuesday night.

After highs in the mid 40s and a round of rain late Wednesday, there is finally some good news in the temperature department! Highs Thursday will approach 60° and some of us, especially away from the lakeshore, may get to 70° on Saturday. Additional rain and storm activity may also return Friday through the weekend but that’s the tradeoff with warmth this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY SE 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers taper off. Cool and brisk. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Clouds diminish through the day. Brisk winds. Not as cold. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain arrives late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Daybreak clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A chance of late showers, with thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty t’storms possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Early showers or a storm, mostly cloudy skies. Breezy but mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 54

