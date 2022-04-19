Advertisement

Mason Street Bridge closed to traffic after malfunctioning

FILE
FILE
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mason Street Bridge is closed to traffic after a malfunction occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The bridge was closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for spring cleaning. The bridge opened for a ship to pass. The malfunction occurred after attempting to reclose the bridge.

GBPD does not know when it will be repaired and traffic can resume.

Crews are on scene inspecting and attempting to repair the problem.

GBPD advises the public to use Walnut Street, Dousman Street, Interstate 43 or State Trunk Highway 172 to cross the Fox River.

The bridge has malfunctioned in the past, notably causing a two week long closure in July 2021.

