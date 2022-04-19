Local travelers react to federal mask mandate ruling

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As people learned that the federal mask mandate had been struck down by a federal judge, an Allegiant flight from Florida landed at the Appleton International Airport.

“I think everybody on the plane was a little uncomfortable putting the mask on and keeping the mask on but you do what you have to do. Everybody wanted to get home safely so you do what you have to do at this particular point but hey I’m happy, and you know what, thank God for Florida,” said traveler Bill Suave.

While some people took off their mask in the terminal many told us that airlines are still enforcing the mask mandate.

Others told us they will continue to wear a mask, regardless of enforcement—despite some saying they’re ready for it to end.

“I’m very very happy,” Lori Pitt from Fond du Lac said. “I’m glad they lifted it. It’s about time. I’m vaccinated, so maybe for people who aren’t vaccinated. That should be their choice.”

Appleton resident Suzanne Kosinski commented, “I think it’s no problem. Wear a mask for three hours and what’s the big deal. Make everyone happy and do the right thing. It’s not that big of a deal.”

The TSA offered the following statement:

Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

