Advertisement

Kaul’s clergy abuse generates 200 reports in 1 year

Attorney General Josh Kaul’s year-long investigation into clergy abuse has generated about 200 reports and one criminal case
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul’s investigation into clergy abuse has generated about 200 reports and one criminal case in the year since it was launched, state Department of Justice officials said Tuesday.

Kaul began the investigation in April 2021, saying he wanted to develop a full picture of clergy sexual abuse over decades. He has encouraged victims to contact the Justice Department and tell their stories.

As of Monday, the agency had received 204 reports accusing more than 150 people of abuse. The investigation has resulted in one criminal case so far against a church camp counselor accused of touching a 10-year-old’s genitals in Waushara County in 2009. That case is still pending.

Most Read

Generic car crash
2 Appleton area women killed in Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood school tech director dies after crash
Juan Flores and Jessica Loney
Deputy, K-9 injured in chase in Manitowoc County
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Sarah Thomsen and Marsha Loritz
First Alert Exclusive: Daughter of missing and murdered mom speaks for first time since stepdad’s trial

Latest News

Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
‘No Mow May’ bee boosting initiative growing in Wisconsin
La Crosse council votes to remove Russian flag from airport
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers vetoes Republican bills on schools, COVID-19
Republican Eric Hovde opts out of run for Wisconsin governor