INTERVIEW: Green Bay public schools consider a November referendum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District is deciding whether to put a referendum on the November ballot, alongside the gubernatorial, congressional, and state legislative races.

Chris Roth talked with the district’s director of communications, Lori Blakeslee, about the goals of the referendum and why the board says it can be done without raising the tax rate for property owners:

Increase safety

Improve energy efficiency

Upgrade academic and athletic areas at secondary schools

Create greater equity regarding elementary and K-8 playgrounds

The school board says with the referendum, it could complete the work in about two years. It wants to do this work sooner than later because the rising cost of materials could make these projects more expensive the longer they’re put off.

