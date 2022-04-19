Green Bay teen accused of sexual assault at U.W.-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old from Green Bay is facing sexual assault charges in Madison.

U.W.-Madison Police say the victim called police at 3 A.M. Friday. She said she was sleeping in a residence hall and woke up to find Riley Jensen assaulting her. She and Jensen are acquaintences.

Police say Jensen was visiting another resident and isn’t affiliated with the school.

Jensen was booked into the Dane County Jail Friday on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault. Online court records didn’t show any charges against Jensen Tuesday morning.

