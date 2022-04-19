Advertisement

Green Bay teen accused of sexual assault at U.W.-Madison

Riley Jensen, 17, of Green Bay, is accused of a sexual assault at U.W.-Madison
Riley Jensen, 17, of Green Bay, is accused of a sexual assault at U.W.-Madison(Dane County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old from Green Bay is facing sexual assault charges in Madison.

U.W.-Madison Police say the victim called police at 3 A.M. Friday. She said she was sleeping in a residence hall and woke up to find Riley Jensen assaulting her. She and Jensen are acquaintences.

Police say Jensen was visiting another resident and isn’t affiliated with the school.

Jensen was booked into the Dane County Jail Friday on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault. Online court records didn’t show any charges against Jensen Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
2 Appleton area women killed in Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood school tech director dies after crash
Juan Flores and Jessica Loney
Deputy, K-9 injured in chase in Manitowoc County
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Sarah Thomsen and Marsha Loritz
First Alert Exclusive: Daughter of missing and murdered mom speaks for first time since stepdad’s trial

Latest News

Richard Pierce jury selection. March 24, 2022.
LIVE COVERAGE: Testimony underway in Door County cold case murder trial
School bus generic
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
Anna Abel
Ladysmith woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled
April 19 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and brisk winds