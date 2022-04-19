City bus services, Austin Straubel drop mask requirements

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Face coverings will no longer be required on Metro, Valley Transit or GO Transit buses in Green Bay, the Fox Cities and Oshkosh areas, respectively.

Their announcements comes after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mandate for face masks on transportation due to COVID-19.

The city bus services say riders can still choose to wear a mask. Masking is encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Green Bay Metro says riders who are sick are encouraged to stay home.

⚠️Face Masks are NO longer required on public transportation including GBM services. ⚠️ Riders may still choose to wear a mask if they would like. We still encourage riders to stay home when they are sick and will maintain our cleaning practices.:… https://t.co/GAvjTyzPwZ — Green Bay Metro (@GBmetro) April 19, 2022

Valley Transit and GO Transit say masks will no longer be required on buses or inside the transit center effective immediately.

Effective immediately, Valley Transit will follow the TSA in ending its mask requirement. This change means masks will no longer be required on buses or inside the Transit Center.

Read more: https://t.co/O0FDdHphpE pic.twitter.com/Dvhs3AoBQR — Valley Transit (@ValleyTransit) April 19, 2022

Effective immediately, the TSA has ended the Federal mask mandate for public transportation. Masks will no longer be required in GO Transit vehicles or at the transit center. Please note, the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in public transportation settings. pic.twitter.com/LEoYIE2vWK — City of Oshkosh (@CityofOshkosh) April 19, 2022

Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay says TSA will no longer enforce masking at the airport.

Airlines and carriers will be allowed to make the decision whether to require masks on flights or rides. Check with your airline to find out if you need to wear a mask on board.

United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta and JetBlue have dropped their mandates.

Ride-sharing company Uber also dropped its mask requirement for riders and drivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says coronavirus cases have been rising since the end of March and daily case numbers are double what they were three weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.