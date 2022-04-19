Advertisement

City bus services, Austin Straubel drop mask requirements

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Face coverings will no longer be required on Metro, Valley Transit or GO Transit buses in Green Bay, the Fox Cities and Oshkosh areas, respectively.

Their announcements comes after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mandate for face masks on transportation due to COVID-19.

The city bus services say riders can still choose to wear a mask. Masking is encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Green Bay Metro says riders who are sick are encouraged to stay home.

Valley Transit and GO Transit say masks will no longer be required on buses or inside the transit center effective immediately.

Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay says TSA will no longer enforce masking at the airport.

Airlines and carriers will be allowed to make the decision whether to require masks on flights or rides. Check with your airline to find out if you need to wear a mask on board.

United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta and JetBlue have dropped their mandates.

Ride-sharing company Uber also dropped its mask requirement for riders and drivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says coronavirus cases have been rising since the end of March and daily case numbers are double what they were three weeks ago.

