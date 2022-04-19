Advertisement

Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington

Veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and other conflicts visited the memorials in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After two years of groundings from the coronavirus pandemic, it was wheels up Tuesday for a group of veterans from Iowa.

The honor flight carried 89 veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea and other conflicts.

For Vietnam veteran Randy Heubner, he still carries the trauma of war six decades later.

“Flashbacks, memories, bitterness,” said Heubner, “You know, that anger which I’d love to get over sometime. I still live with anger. Shouldn’t be that way.”

For fellow Vietnam veteran Carl Williams, the day was bittersweet.

“It brings up every possible memory of relationships that I had,” said Williams, “Without going into detail, I lost some friends.”

The day’s oldest honoree, 97-year-old Earl Hendrick who fought in World War II, said it’s a day for honoring the living, and remembering those who never made it home.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here today, but I do enjoy it” said Hendrick.

