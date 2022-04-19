Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Sheboygan

Fire at a home in Sheboygan. April 19, 2022.
Fire at a home in Sheboygan. April 19, 2022.(Sheboygan Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Apr. 19, 2022
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Sheboygan overnight.

At about 11:45 p.m., Sheboygan Fire received a reported of a fire in the 400 block of Niagara Avenue. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames coming from the roof of a home.

Crews entered the second floor of the home and put out the fire.

Firefighters found pets inside the home. The animals were not hurt and turned over to their owners.

Firefighters stayed on scene to clear debris and make sure the fire did not spread.

Three people were displaced by the fire. They are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews cleared the scene about 1:30 a.m.

