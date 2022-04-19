COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Averages fall for cases, deaths and hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Some of the key metrics in the fight against COVID-19 were going in the right direction in Tuesday’s report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The DHS says 471 new cases were identified in the past day. That was below the 7-day average and helped nudge it down from 672 to 647. It’s only the third time the 7-day average has been lowered since cases started rising at the end of March.

Ten of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s greater viewing area didn’t report any new COVID-19 cases, and 3 of those 10 -- Dodge, Menominee and Waupaca counties -- had case numbers revised downward. Of the 10 counties that reported new cases, four had increases in double digits: Brown, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan and Winnebago (low double digits in Brown and Sheboygan).

The positivity rate rose to 6.0%. This is the percentage of all tests in the past week that were positive. The last time it was that high was February 22. One month ago it was 2.7%.

Wisconsin is averaging 2 COVID-19 deaths per day, bringing that rolling average down from 3. There were 3 COVID-19 deaths reported to the DHS in the past day; 2 of them happened in the past 30 days, including one reported by Fond du Lac County.

DHS numbers show 22 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. Our calculated 7-day average is 12 to 13 hospitalizations per day (12.4). That’s down from 13 because we no longer count a higher number of admissions 8 days ago. Yesterday the hospitalization rate went down to 4.27% of all COVID-19 cases in the pandemic resulting in hospitalization.

Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) counted 137 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 26 in intensive care units. That’s among the lowest numbers in ICU since we started tracking this metric in August 2020; only a handful of dates last June and July were lower. Northeast health care region hospitals had 12 of these patients, 2 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 3 patients, none in ICU.

The percentage of Wisconsinites completing their COVID-19 vaccinations rose to 61.0%, and the percentage getting a booster rose to 33.9% of all state residents. Wisconsin is still at 64.2% of the population getting their first shot. The state says more than two-thirds of adults 65 and older (67.2%) received a booster, and almost half of adults 55 to 64 (48.8%).

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.4% received vaccine/24.5% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.5% received vaccine/58.0% completed vaccinations/18.9% received booster

18 to 24: 60.2% received vaccine/54.6% completed vaccinations/19.0% received booster

25 to 34: 64.2% received vaccine/59.6% completed vaccinations/25.0% received booster

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.8% completed vaccinations/32.7% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% (+0.1) received vaccine/68.8% completed vaccinations/37.6% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.5% completed vaccinations/48.8% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.4% completed vaccinations/67.2% received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

The progress of getting Wisconsinites vaccinated wasn’t in Northeast Wisconsin. Only one county had any increase, and that was Langlade County reporting more people getting at least a first vaccine dose, which reversed Monday’s downward revision for the county.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.0% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.8% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.8% 50.1% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.3% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 50.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% (+0.1) 51.8% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.3% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.1% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.6% 77.0% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.1% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.6% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.4% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,320 (62.9%) 286,339 (60.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,324 (60.1%) 316,473 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,746,403 (64.2%) 3,555,318 (61.0%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,292 cases (+11) (423 deaths)

Calumet – 11,547 cases (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,987 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,528 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,605 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Florence - 813 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,507 cases (+20) (254 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,433 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,734 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,235 cases (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,311 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,557 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,878 cases (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,342 cases (+3) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,685 cases (+1) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,844 (cases revised -1 by state) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,945 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,336 cases (+3) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,562 cases (+18) (355 deaths)

Shawano – 9,763 cases (+4) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,459 cases (+11) (266 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,336 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 5,003 cases (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,090 cases (+23) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

