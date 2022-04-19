COOL & BRISK NORTHWEST WINDS TODAY

Other than a few stray flakes near and north of Highway 8, it should be a drier today across northeast Wisconsin. Cloud cover has been breaking open early this morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, although some cloudy intervals are possible during the midday. However, as high pressure arrives late in the day, our clouds will decrease into the evening.

Ahead of this incoming area of high pressure, we’ll have a brisk northwest wind. That’s going to keep us cooler than normal, with highs in the 40s. Inland high temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than normal for the middle of April.

Our next weathermaker is set to arrive late Wednesday... Up to half an inch of soaking rain is possible across the area through tomorrow evening. We’ll also have gusty southeast winds that could climb as high as 40 mph. The additional midweek rainfall will likely keep water levels high on local creeks, streams and rivers.

Looking ahead, there’s much warmer weather on the way... We’re expecting highs close to 60 degrees on Thursday, with the possibility of inland lower 70s Saturday afternoon! However, there will be times of showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday night and again Saturday night. For now, the severe weather outlook is LOW.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SE 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds return late. Cool and calmer. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain arrives in the afternoon. Gusty winds late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. A chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at NIGHT. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. Windy, but mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 53

