CLOUDS RETURN TONIGHT... RAIN BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Winds will be light tonight, and skies will stay mainly clear through the evening. Eventually, clouds will fill back in late as lows slip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. We’ll begin Wednesday relatively cloudy, and any sunny breaks will disappear by the afternoon.

Our next weather maker is going to push a round of rain showers our way for Wednesday afternoon. Showers will wrap up early Thursday morning with a quick 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain expected. Highs will top out in the 40s on Wednesday, but it will become quite windy during the day. Some gusts in the afternoon may be in the 30-40 mph range.

Thursday is looking a bit breezy, but aside from that, it should be a pretty nice day. Highs get to around 60° with skies turning mostly sunny. Look for a westerly wind with gusts to 30 mph.

We’re still expecting a warm up for the weekend as a big system develops to our west. Highs in the 60s and 70s remain likely for Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan. The 60s may linger into the Sunday too. Some additional rain and thunder is possible Friday night and again late Saturday. It’s too early to tell if any of the storms will be strong, but we’ll keep monitoring things.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SE 15-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds return late. Cool and calmer. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain arrives in the afternoon. Turning windy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Early clouds, then mostly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain possible during the PM and evening. Some thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at NIGHT. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Early showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy, but mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Even cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 48

