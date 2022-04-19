Burgos-Mojica pleads not guilty in UWGB trail body case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in connection to a Green Bay murder pled not guilty Monday.

Alexander Burgos-Mojica has a jury trial set for August. He is charged with harboring and aiding a felon.

As we first alerted you, officers responded on September 28 to a report of a grass fire near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. The person who reported the fire believed it was intentionally set and said they saw a large truck leave the area. Officers discovered a body off the trail was set on fire. Investigators found a fuel package and a burn pattern and determined gasoline was used for setting the victim’s body on fire.

The victim was eventually identified as Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36, from Ashwaubenon. Investigators believe Ramos was killed elsewhere and that there was no connection between the crime and the campus.

Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional murder and being party to the crime of mutilating a corpse. A third defendant, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, is charged with one count of being party to the crime of mutilating a corpse.

The criminal complaint against Marquez cites a witness saying Marquez owed Ramos $80,000 from a cocaine deal.

