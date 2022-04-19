Advertisement

Brown County Central Library temporarily closes for reorganization

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Central Library is temporarily closing for library reorganization.

The closure will last from April 24 to April 29.

Patrons can still grab materials from the pickup window for all days except Sunday, April 24. The pickup window will operate during regular library hours. To utilize the pickup window, people can reserve books on the library’s website.

First-floor departments are being flipped, according to Community Engagement Manager Sue Lagerman. The children, teens and young adult sections are moving from the west to the east side of the building. Those materials are swapping places with Spanish books, large print books, music CDs and DVDs.

The library expects to be ready for programming on Saturday, April 30.

