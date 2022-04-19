Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Please state the nature of the medical emergency”

Brad Spakowitz proudly shows off his medical degrees from Google and WebMD, along with his nerdy love of Star Trek, with today's 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz proudly shows off his medical degrees from Google and WebMD, along with his nerdy love of Star Trek, with today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

First up, he’s no Robert Picardo, but technology from “Star Trek: Voyager” has made it aboard the International Space Station. A NASA flight doctor can appear to astronauts as a hologram! We don’t know if his first words were “Please state the nature of the medical emergency,” but it’s a breakthrough for house calls. Brad explains how the technology works.

Next up, is a procedure to improve the quality of care for patients with liver cancer. Brad looks at “focused ultrasound,” a non-invasive method to attack tumors that’s in clinical trials here in the U.S. and already approved in some countries.

And third, a discovery that could explain the large number of COVID-19 “long-haulers” with gastrointestinal problems.

