Woman injured in Marinette County explosion set for release Monday

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman injured in an explosion in Marinette County is set to be released from the hospital Monday, according to a GoFundMe.

Debi Henrichs will be discharged Monday. Her husband Joe was discharged over the weekend.

“They both want you all to know how much they appreciate EVERYTHING you’ve all done,” reads a post by daughter Julia. “And us girls could not have done this without you all supporting, praying, encouraging, & loving them and us through this!!”

The explosion happened April 9 at a mobile home off Payette Rd. in the Town of Niagara. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened as a man was trying to light the propane furnace that had gone out at least once before.

The couple escaped. Their beloved chihuahuas died in the explosion. .

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said the blast was heard by many people in the surrounding area, “that explosion was heard miles away, and felt quite a ways away. People actually felt it.”

The Henrichs live and work in the Milwaukee area but often visit their land in Niagara, hoping to eventually retire out here near family.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Henrichs get back on their feet. Donations can also be made at the local Forward Financial Credit Union. Checks should be made payable to Best Buy Liquor, which is owned by family members, since the couple doesn’t have their own local bank accounts, with “Joe and Debi Henrichs Fundraiser” written in the memo line.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.