Wittenberg-Birnamwood school tech director dies after crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Technology Director for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District has died from injuries he sustained in a crash.
On Monday, the district announced that Ben Deitz had passed away. He was involved in a crash on April 7.
Deitz leaves behind a wife and son.
The district says counselors will be available at school Tuesday morning. People who need immediately assistance can call crisis hotlines at:
- Marathon County Crisis: 715-845-4326 or 800-799-0122
- Shawano County Crisis: 715-526-3240 or 1-888-238-3253
“Please keep the Deitz family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” reads the post.
A GoFundMe says Deitz’s organs will be donated.
“Ben was a kind, selfless man, and will continue that legacy, as per his wishes, we are in the process of organ donation. Many people will have continued earthly life as a result of his gifts. We ask for your continued prayers as we endure these next few days of waiting for this process to reach it’s completion. Ben was a faithful Christian,” reads a statement for his wife, Kysa.
