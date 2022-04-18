WET SNOW, MIXED WITH SOME RAIN

It’s the day after Easter, and there’s now a “candy coating” of slushy snow on grassy surfaces. Up to another 1″ of snow could fall today, which will bring most of our final snow totals up to 1-3″. As low pressure passes through the area, and afternoon temperatures rise to near 40 degrees, look for some rain to mix with the wet snow. Snow showers will gradually diminish overnight, as this disturbance moves away from us.

If you’re traveling today, you’ll notice the wet roads since most of the snow is melting on contact. However, some slick spots are possible on lesser traveled roads. Some slippery pavement is also possible on bridges and overpasses.

Some sunshine returns tomorrow, with a brisk northwest wind. Tuesday’s temperatures will rise into the upper-half of the 40s... And guess what? There’s even warmer weather ahead. We may climb to near 60 degrees on Thursday, and perhaps take a run at 70° on Saturday! Be advised though, the weather might be a bit unsettled at times through the weekend with chances of showers and thunderstorms... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Wet snow likely, mixed with afternoon rain... Up to another 1″, with final totals of 1-3″. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. Cool and brisk. LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Brisk winds. Not as cold. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain arrives late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Daybreak clouds, otherwise sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. A chance of late showers, with thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at NIGHT. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. Windy, but mild. HIGH: 64

