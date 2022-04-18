Two Rivers Public School District provides resources after death of student

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers Public School District will have counselors available Tuesday after the death of a twelfth grader.

Senior Carl Franz passed away from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Friday.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Carl’s family, as well as our sincere appreciation for their permission to share this sad news with the greater school community... This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students” a letter to families from District Administrator Diane Johnson reads.

Each school in the district will have counselors and additional staff available Tuesday, April 19 to offer support.

“We suggest that you please listen to your child/ren. If they want to talk, answer their questions simply and honestly. Also, please remind them all feelings that are experienced during the grieving process are normal and acceptable,” the family letter continues.

The school district also provided the following resource:

Tips for Supporting Grieving Children

