Advertisement

Two Rivers Public School District provides resources after death of student

Two Rivers High School
Two Rivers High School(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers Public School District will have counselors available Tuesday after the death of a twelfth grader.

Senior Carl Franz passed away from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Friday.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Carl’s family, as well as our sincere appreciation for their permission to share this sad news with the greater school community... This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students” a letter to families from District Administrator Diane Johnson reads.

Each school in the district will have counselors and additional staff available Tuesday, April 19 to offer support.

“We suggest that you please listen to your child/ren. If they want to talk, answer their questions simply and honestly. Also, please remind them all feelings that are experienced during the grieving process are normal and acceptable,” the family letter continues.

The school district also provided the following resource:

Tips for Supporting Grieving Children

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
2 Appleton area women killed in Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood school tech director dies after crash
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Several scams going around right now
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Juan Flores and Jessica Loney
Deputy, K-9 injured in chase in Manitowoc County

Latest News

Construction of Samaritan Counseling Center expansion
DEBRIEF: Mental health service expands
Schneider trucks
DEBRIEF: Truck driver shortage
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Francis the turtle
Critically endangered turtle surrendered in Menasha
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills