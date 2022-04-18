Advertisement

Tommy Thompson rules out run for governor

Tommy Thompson, former four-term Wisconsin governor and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human...
Tommy Thompson, former four-term Wisconsin governor and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services(WBAY)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson announced Monday that he won’t run again in a bid to take on the Democratic incumbent in the battleground state.

A campaign by the 80-year-old Thompson would have put him on the ballot for the first time in a decade and 24 years after his last win.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Gov. Tony Evers.

Thompson was elected to four terms starting in the 1980s. Thompson’s entry would have shaken up an already crowded Republican field that includes former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman and Marine Kevin Nicholson, and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
2 Appleton area women killed in Marathon County crash
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Several scams going around right now
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood school tech director dies after crash
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

Latest News

After Supreme Court decision, Wisconsin high court chooses Senate, Assembly maps drawn by Legislature
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
Johnson raises over $7 million for reelection bid
Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, speaks at Brown County United Way in Green Bay on...
Wisconsin senators share opposing views on inflation and its causes
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Gableman disparages how head of elections panel dresses