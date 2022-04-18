STILL WINTRY THIS AFTERNOON, BRIGHTER ON TUESDAY

Through midday, we’ve had anywhere from about 1/2″ to 2″ of wet snow across the region. An additional coating to 1/2″ to perhaps 1″ is possible during the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm up to around 40°, so some of that lingering snow may end up mixing with a little rain at times. The wintry weather is going to taper this evening but the clouds should hang on most of the night. Lows will be around 30°.

Look for brighter skies with highs in the 40s on Tuesday. That’s still below average for mid April but it’s going to feel pretty good after the day we’re having today! Another weather maker is expected to push more rain our way Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

There is finally some good news in the temperature department. Highs Thursday will push 60° and some of us, especially away from the lakeshore, may get to 70° on Saturday. Additional rain and storm activity may also return Friday through the weekend but that’s the tradeoff with warmth this time of year.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Wet snow showers occasionally mixing with some rain. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers taper off. Cool and brisk. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Brisk winds. Not as cold. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain arrives late. HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Daybreak clouds, otherwise partly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A chance of late showers, with thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Warm and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at NIGHT. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Early showers, then clearing skies. Windy, but mild. HIGH: 65

