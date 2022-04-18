Rodgers and Brady team up for The Match
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady are teaming up for Capital One’s The Match Golf outing.
The G.O.A.T. team will face off against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
The golf extravaganza will air June 1 at 5:30 p.m. on TNT. The Match will take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. It’s a 12-hole game.
Rodgers and Brady were rivals in last year’s The Match. They were teamed up with professional golfers. Rodgers defeated Brady for The Match glory.
Now, they’re teaming up to see which QB team is the best on the links.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.