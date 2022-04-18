Rodgers and Brady team up for The Match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady are teaming up for Capital One’s The Match Golf outing.

The G.O.A.T. team will face off against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

The golf extravaganza will air June 1 at 5:30 p.m. on TNT. The Match will take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. It’s a 12-hole game.

Rodgers and Brady were rivals in last year’s The Match. They were teamed up with professional golfers. Rodgers defeated Brady for The Match glory.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn't allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let's kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Now, they’re teaming up to see which QB team is the best on the links.

#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back in an epic matchup on June 1. Which QB duo will be crowned champions? — Capital One (@CapitalOne) April 18, 2022

An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB's approach after laying up on a par 4. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

