Feds won’t charge Chicago cop convicted in McDonald slaying

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, a protester...
(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, a protester holds a sign as people rally for 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times by Chicago Police Department Officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. McDonald, wh...
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald.

In a news release Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.”

