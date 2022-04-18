Feds won’t charge Chicago cop convicted in McDonald slaying

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald.

In a news release Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.”

