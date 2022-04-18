Eau Claire union files unfair labor practice charges against Nestle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WBAY) - The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1473 union filed unfair labor practice charges against Nestle.

UFCW filed the charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The union requested that NLRB “pursue injunctive relief” against Nestle, according to UFCW 1473′s President Jake Bailey.

“Evidence provided by Nestle to the Union confirms that Nestle has failed to pay hundreds of the UFCW members properly since December of 2021, after a cyber attack of Nestle’s time-keeping service, Kronos,” a media release from UFCW 1473 said.

UFCW 1473 wants to ensure all Eau Claire Nestle workers are paid for their work, including overtime, donning and doffing. Bailey claimed Nestle under and overpaid hundreds of union members at the plant after the cyber attack, as the company began to track time manually.

“We have attempted to work with Nestle management since the cyber attack happened in December of 2021, but Nestle management has failed our members,” Bailey wrote.

Bailey said the union has demanded Nestle correct the underpayments, “but to no avail.”

Nestle USA has locations in Appleton, Burlington, Eau Claire and Medford. UFCW 1473 represents Eau Claire workers.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.