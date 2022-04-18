Deputy, K-9 injured in chase in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after a weekend chase in Manitowoc County that injured a K-9 and deputy.

On April 16, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 10 hear Village Drive in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids.

The driver, 28-year-old Juan Flores, took off west on the highway, traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Flores, a Neenah resident, entered Reedsville and vehicle turned onto Industrial Park Drive--a dead end road. Flores rammed squad cars, causing damage and airbags to go off.

Flores ran off before being arrested.

His passenger, 30-year-old Jessica Loney of Manitowoc County, got into the driver’s seat and pushed two squads out of the way. She nearly hit two deputies and pinched K-9 Leon between two vehicles.

A deputy and K-9 Leon were treated for minor injuries.

Deputies chased Loney south on Mud Creek Road. She ended up back on Highway 10.

Deputies used at PIT maneuver to stop Loney. She got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Flores is facing charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Vehicle Operator Knowingly Flee/Elude Officer, Operate Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Resisting/Obstructing Officer, and a warrant.

Loney was arrested for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Vehicle Operator Knowingly Flee/Elude Officer, Operate Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth and a Felony Warrant.

The chases lasted 14 minutes and covered 15 miles.

