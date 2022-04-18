Damages estimated to be $10 thousand after Appleton house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews quickly extinguished an Appleton house fire Sunday.

The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of North Division Street around 7:45 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jeff Felauer.

When fire personnel arrived, they saw light smoke from the second story of the wood frame home.

Fire crews got the flames under control within ten minutes.

All occupants evacuated on their own. No injuries were reported.

“The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to know two ways out of every room. It is important to know two ways out in case one is blocked or dangerous,” a media release reads.

The Appleton Police Department assisted at the scene.

A cause is yet to be determined. The fire is under investigation, but damages are estimated to be around $10 thousand.

