Advertisement

Damages estimated to be $10 thousand after Appleton house fire

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews quickly extinguished an Appleton house fire Sunday.

The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of North Division Street around 7:45 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jeff Felauer.

When fire personnel arrived, they saw light smoke from the second story of the wood frame home.

Fire crews got the flames under control within ten minutes.

All occupants evacuated on their own. No injuries were reported.

“The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to know two ways out of every room. It is important to know two ways out in case one is blocked or dangerous,” a media release reads.

The Appleton Police Department assisted at the scene.

A cause is yet to be determined. The fire is under investigation, but damages are estimated to be around $10 thousand.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Several scams going around right now
Crews respond to fire at Oneida Nation Farm, April 16 2022
Hay sheds catch fire at Oneida Nation Farms
Image courtesy of MGN.
Too distracted to drive: Our cameras catch drivers failing to yield in emergencies
Francis the turtle
Critically endangered turtle surrendered in Menasha
A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed...
Environmental scientist conducts own research, finds rare brain tumors linked to high school

Latest News

Man carrying supplies for Ukraine
WATCH: Woman with local ties helps Ukrainian refugees overseas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slushy start to the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slushy start to the week
FILE
Stillwater prison guard faces meth smuggling charges
Father Carr's resumes in-person Easter meals again
Father Carr’s Place feeds hundreds with Easter meals once again