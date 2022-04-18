COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Death takes a holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Case numbers increased by 1,536 since Friday. That’s the most cases reported over a weekend since February 21. That includes 330 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. Keep in mind there were a number of religious holidays or observances, which usually keeps numbers tamped down.

Five counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area didn’t identify any new cases over the past three days. Waushara County passed a total 5,000 cases, which means more than 1 in 5 people in the county tested positive at some point in the last two years.

This weekend marked 3 months since the highest number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed on one day, when 38,364 new cases were identified on January 16. Hospitalizations peaked four days earlier with 2,278 COVID-19 patients being treated at one time.

Since then:

Cases confirmed

that day 7-day

average Currently

hospitalized January 16 38,364 18,086 2,255 February 16 1,608 1,501 814 March 16 458 346 252 April 16* 570 669 140

* Preliminary. The DHS and Wisconsin Hospital Association don’t update reports on weekends.

The positivity rate is up to 5.9% of all tests in the last week coming back positive for COVID-19. That’s almost one percentage point higher than it was on Thursday.

Only 1 person was added to COVID-19′s death toll since the state’s last report. There weren’t any deaths reported by Northeast Wisconsin counties since last Thursday. According to our records, the last time the state didn’t get any death reports was on April 6.

The state left the 7-day average at 3 deaths per day, and the statewide death rate entered the fourth week at 0.92% of all cases since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-five people were hospitalized for COVID-19 over the weekend. By our calculations, the 7-day average is down to 13 new patients per day. The hospitalization rate slipped and is now 4.27% of all confirmed cases resulting in filling a hospital bed.

As of Friday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said there were 140 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 30 in ICU. Northeast health care region hospitals had 12 of these patients, 4 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 3 patients, none in ICU. We’ll get an update on the patient population after 3:30.

Wisconsin is still at 64.2% of its population having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 60.9% of the population completing the series with one Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose or two Moderna or Pfizer vaccine doses. More than one-third of Wisconsinites (33.8%) also received a booster shot.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.4% received vaccine/24.5% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.5% (+0.1) received vaccine/58.0% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.2% (+0.1) received vaccine/54.6% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.2% received vaccine/59.6% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.2% received vaccine/65.8% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.8% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.5% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.4% (-0.1) received vaccine/82.4% completed vaccinations

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.0% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.8% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.4% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.8% 50.1% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.8% 53.3% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 50.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.1% Langlade (19,189) 53.9% (-0.1) 51.8% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% (+0.1) 58.3% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.1% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.6% 77.0% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.1% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.3% 61.6% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.6% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.3% 59.4% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,299 (62.9%) 286,308 (60.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,297 (60.1%) 316,444 (57.6%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,746,035 (64.2%) 3,554,840 (60.9%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,281 cases (+47) (423 deaths)

Calumet – 11,547 cases (+3) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,987 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,529 cases (+9) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,603 cases (+5) (61 deaths)

Florence - 813 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,487 cases (253 deaths)

Forest - 2,433 cases (+2) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,734 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,235 cases (+8) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,311 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,557 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,878 cases (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,339 cases (+22) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,684 cases (+4) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,845 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,945 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,333 cases (+5) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,544 cases (+49) (355 deaths)

Shawano – 9,759 cases (+10) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,448 cases (+18) (266 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,338 cases (+4) (194 deaths)

Waushara – 5,003 cases (+7) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,067 cases (+39) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

