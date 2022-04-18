Campaign educates on warning signs of child sex abuse, how to help

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County YMCA is launching a campaign to raise awareness about sexual abuse of children and how adults can take action.

The YMCA says the timing is right as summer is around the corner. Children will be involved in camp, summer sports and group activities.

During Five Days of Action, the YMCA will be encouraging steps of prevention: “Know. See. Respond.” The goal is to educate about warning signs of child sex abuse and how to respond.

“The children of Door County have the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it’s our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right,” said Heidi Erickson, CEO of the Door County YMCA” By joining in the Five Days of Action’s KNOW. SEE. RESPOND. campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”

The organization Darkness to Light states 90% of child sex abuse victims know their abuser. Sixty-percent of child sex abuse victims never tell anyone.

False reports are rare--research shows four-to-eight percent of child sex abuse reports are fabricated.

How you can help (via Darkness to Light):

• You do not need to have proof that abuse is occurring to make a report, only reasonable suspicion. Reasonable suspicion means that you have witnessed maltreatment or boundary violations, either in the child or adult, or both. Or, you have received a disclosure from a child about abuse, neglect, or boundary violations towards them.

• Child sexual abuse reports should be made to the police and/or state child protective services.

• Contact the Darkness to Light Helpline at 866-FOR-LIGHT or text LIGHT to 741741 to have questions answered by trained counselors at no charge.

