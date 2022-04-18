Advertisement

California woman pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax

Sherri Papini's husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog...
By Don Thompson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud and lying to the FBI.

But that leaves the mystery of why Sherri Papini carefully faked her own kidnapping and planned a coverup that including self-harm.

Papini, of Redding, set off a three-week search until she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

She offered no explanation for her elaborate hoax during the half-hour court hearing Monday.

Papini is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence on the low end of the sentencing range, estimated to be between eight and 14 months in custody.

She also agreed to pay restitution topping $300,000.

