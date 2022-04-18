Advertisement

71-year-old dies after Marinette County one-vehicle crash

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was pronounced dead from injuries sustained during a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Wagner Monday.

A caller witnessed a silver truck go off the road, strike a tree and roll over on State Highway 180 around 3:08 p.m., according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

The 71-year-old male driver was transported to the Aurora Bay Area Hospital in Marinette where he was pronounced dead. His name is being held until family members are notified.

The Wausaukee Rescue Squad, Wagner Fire Department and Bay Area/Aurora Paramedics responded to the scene and treated the driver.

The crash is under investigation.

This is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
2 Appleton area women killed in Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood school tech director dies after crash
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Several scams going around right now
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Juan Flores and Jessica Loney
Deputy, K-9 injured in chase in Manitowoc County

Latest News

Sarah Thomsen and Marsha Loritz
First Alert Exclusive: Daughter of missing and murdered mom speaks for first time since stepdad’s trial
Francis the turtle described as 'calm and happy boy'
WATCH: Francis the turtle described as 'calm and happy boy'
DEBRIEF: First Alert Exclusive interview with Victoria Prokopovitz's daughter
DEBRIEF: First Alert Exclusive interview with Victoria Prokopovitz's daughter
Artist concept of a balloon and tourist capsule floating to the upper levels of Earth's...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Parachutes on Mars, balloons in space