71-year-old dies after Marinette County one-vehicle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was pronounced dead from injuries sustained during a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Wagner Monday.

A caller witnessed a silver truck go off the road, strike a tree and roll over on State Highway 180 around 3:08 p.m., according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

The 71-year-old male driver was transported to the Aurora Bay Area Hospital in Marinette where he was pronounced dead. His name is being held until family members are notified.

The Wausaukee Rescue Squad, Wagner Fire Department and Bay Area/Aurora Paramedics responded to the scene and treated the driver.

The crash is under investigation.

This is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2022.

