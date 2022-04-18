Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Parachutes on Mars, balloons in space

The Perseverance rover had an accidental reunion of sorts, and take a tour of the luxurious accommodations awaiting your trip to space with a balloon.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There was an unplanned reunion on Mars. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the artifacts the Mars rover Perseverance accidentally discovered.

Also, your next ride (first ride?) into space might be aboard a balloon. Brad has an update on the space balloon venture and starts you on a 3D tour of the luxurious accommodations for the six-hour adventure (including a bar!).

Brad tells you how much it’ll cost, how many tickets are already sold, and when the flights begin in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

