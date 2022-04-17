Advertisement

Stillwater prison guard faces meth smuggling charges

FILE
FILE(Stillwater State Prison)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a prison guard with smuggling methamphetamine to an inmate.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that 24-year Faith Rose Gratz faces one count of methamphetamine possession with intent to sell and one count of possession of 50 grams or more.

Both charges are felonies.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators discovered the scheme after they confiscated a cellphone from an inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in Bayport this month.

They learned Gratz had given the inmate the phone and messages on it included the two of them laying out delivery plans.

Police and prison investigators caught her with about 233 grams of methamphetamine in her truck when she drove up to the prison on April 8.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Several scams going around right now
Crews respond to fire at Oneida Nation Farm, April 16 2022
Hay sheds catch fire at Oneida Nation Farms
Image courtesy of MGN.
Too distracted to drive: Our cameras catch drivers failing to yield in emergencies
Francis the turtle
Critically endangered turtle surrendered in Menasha
A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed...
Environmental scientist conducts own research, finds rare brain tumors linked to high school

Latest News

Father Carr's resumes in-person Easter meals again
Father Carr’s Place feeds hundreds with Easter meals once again
Two weeks ago, Carla Schaefer opened the former fortress doors from the Middle Ages in...
Former Green Bay resident houses Ukrainian refugees in Germany
Father Carr's Place serves Easter meals once again
WATCH: Father Carr's Place serves Easter meals once again
Ukrainian refugees in Germany
WATCH: Former Green Bay resident houses Ukrainian refugees in Germany