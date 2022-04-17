SLUSHY SNOW TONIGHT & MONDAY

Our next weather maker moves in for tonight and Monday. It will produce several inches of slushy snow, perhaps 1-4″ worth across our area. The highest accumulations will occur on grassy surfaces but some slick spots could develop on roadways leading to slow travel. Keep this in mind for the AM commute across northeast Wisconsin and the western U.P. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Snow potential tonight & Monday (WBAY)

Areas of snow and snow showers should continue during the day Monday as this clipper system swirls through. Temperatures are going to warm into the upper 30s to lower 40s during the afternoon which may lead to more of a mix of snow & rain over time. There is the potential for a few afternoon snow squalls across the region that could produce localized bursts of snow and reduced visibilities.

Quiet weather holds for Tuesday, but clouds & rain build back in Wednesday. This system looks to be a bit warmer overall so rain should be the main theme for most of us, even though there may be a mix across the North Woods at some point. Breezy winds get going again.

Temperatures may pop up to around 60 on Thursday under a mix of sun & clouds. It’ll stay breezy.

There may be another big storm system that develops next weekend out in the Northern Plains. For us, this system may push some long overdue mild air back into northeast Wisconsin. Early projections call for 60s next Saturday and Sunday. It’s still early so don’t get too hopeful for long lasting warmth but things are at least trending milder for next weekend. More rain is possible starting Friday with some rain and storm chances continuing into Saturday and Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SE 4-12 MPH

MONDAY: S/W 5-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Wet snow develops. Slushy accumulations by daybreak. LOW: 31

MONDAY: Morning snow. Afternoon snow & rain showers. A little breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Rain develops during the afternoon. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers develop during the day. HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and storms. Warmer. HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. HIGH: 60

