A QUIET EASTER FORECAST BEFORE SNOW MOVES IN TONIGHT

High pressure worked its way in overnight and now resides to our North. This means plenty of sunshine for your Easter Sunday! Even with sunshine, highs will only make it into the low and middle 40s for most. Along the lakeshore, highs will top out in the upper 30s as winds come in out of the southeast over the relatively cooler waters of Lake Michigan. Even though it will be a bit on the cool side, the weather will permit Egg hunts outdoors.

By late this afternoon, and into the evening, clouds will begin to increase across the area from southwest to northeast. The clouds are associated with our next weathermaker, a fast moving clipper system. Wet snowfall will begin shortly before midnight in Central and North Central Wisconsin, and then spread east through the early morning hours of tomorrow. 1-3″ of slushy snow can be expected in Northeast Wisconsin, especially on grassy surfaces, with the higher amounts expected across Northern areas. Plan to budget in some extra travel for the morning commute as roads could become slick.

By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures should be rising into the lower 40s. This will help keep roads in good shape, but additional snow and/or rain showers will move through in the afternoon and evening. Snow squalls (brief intense bursts of snow) will be possible tomorrow afternoon as well. Reduce your speed, and maintain your distance from other vehicles in the event you area caught in one.

Below normal temperatures hang around through Wednesday, but milder 50s and possibly a few 60s settle in by Thursday. Rain chances will also ramp up this week, specifically on Wednesday and into the weekend. Stay tuned for more details.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/SE 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SE/W 5-15+ MPH

EASTER SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing clouds late. Snow develops at night. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Wet snow showers. Accumulations likely. LOW: 32

MONDAY: Morning snow turns to wintry mix and rain. Chilly and breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Rain develops during the afternoon. HIGH: 48 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonable. A chance of PM showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and storms. HIGH: 60

