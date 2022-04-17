NEW Zoo’s ‘Eggstravaganzoo’ event draws big crowds on Easter weekend

SUAMICO Wis. (WBAY) - Despite the windy and cooler temperatures on Saturday, hundreds of people took part in the annual ‘Eggstravaganzoo’ event at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico.

On the way inside the zoo, families were given bags of candy and a slither-hopper activity sheet to go on a scavenger hunt for stuffed animals hidden throughout the zoo to gain prizes.

Children got the chance to take a photo with the Easter bunny, enjoy carousel rides and tasty treats from several food vendors, which organizers say these family-fun activities keeps people coming back year after year.

“The families really like the little scavenger hunt or acitivities we have them looking around the zoo for stuff. It’s a good family event.” said Deena Coutley, operations manager at NEW Zoo & Adventure Park.

Many families attending say this event is one of their favorite Easter traditions.

”We come every year. We’re one big family and we celebrate as one big family. It’s just good exercise and being outside and we have fun,” said Debbie Prahl.

While other families there were creating new family traditions of their own.

“The zoo is always a fun time and it’s a nice way for him to get out of the house, so that’s always good. We have most of our family here for his first Easter so it’s been pretty fun getting to have everybody together too,” said Natasha Frank.

The tradition that has been going on since the zoo first opened in 1952, kicks off the season before they fully open with the Adventure Park in May.

