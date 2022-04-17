Father Carr’s Place feeds hundreds with Easter meals once again

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A tradition for 48 years, feeding those in need on Easter at Father Carr’s Place in Oshkosh resumed in-person for the first time since COVID-19.

Last year, Easter meal’s were limited to home deliveries and drive-thru pick up.

But this Easter, after two weeks of preparations, about 100 volunteers served almost 600 meals to those dining in and through deliveries.

“I’ve been doing this since I was three years old with my grandmother, and from then on I just kept doing it. I absolutely love that we have everybody in here eating. You know, back like we used to have it,” said Michelle Diener, a volunteer at Father Carr’s Place 2B.

Organizers say the tradition of bringing the community together is about more than providing a hot meal.

“We have a free clinic here at Father Carr’s, we have a food pantry, we have a community center, and we have a homeless shelter,” said John Nieman, executive director of Father Carr’s Place 2B.

Mary Gonzalez, a resident at Father Carr’s says it was special to be surrounded by so many caring people this holiday.

A holiday she usually spends alone.

“This is the place to be, I’d be dead without Father Carr’s. The good sisters here saved my life. Most of us are separated from our families and so Father Carr’s and the folks here kind of step up and be those close family member types, that we wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Gonzalez.

Volunteers started delivering meals Easter morning until noon, when the doors opened up for people to grab a hot plate full of smoked ham, mashed potatoes, sweet corn and plenty of desserts.

“We get all the hams donated, and they have to debone the hams, and then they have to slice the hams, and they have to do a lot of prepping, so this could not be done without volunteers,” said Nieman.

Organizers says this tradition could not continue without the volunteers and without the community members who donate all the food.

“To have a meal two years later and have people join together, not only for the food, but for the warmth and for the fellowship, it says it all. It says the true spirit of what we’re all about,” said Nieman.

Father Carr’s Place will donate all the leftover food to their drive-thru food pantry which happens every Friday. For more information, click here.

