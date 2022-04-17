CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Several scams going around right now

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer First Alert is tracking scam warnings from local fire departments, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Public Service.

The scammers are posing as officials to try to catch victims off guard.

Viewer Nancy emailed Consumer First Alert asking about a recorded phone call that purports to be from your utility company. It says you’ve paid more money this year than last year and asks you to press “1″ for a refund. We reached out to WPS to see if it’s a scam.

“Our employees do not contact customers with these types of offers. Any credits due to a customer are directly applied to their bill,” says Matt Cullen, WPS Media Relations.

It’s a version of the utility phone scam. Impostors also call asking for immediate payment.

If you get a call demanding immediate payment, know it is a scam. WPS does not accept prepaid gift cards. The utility does not accept payments through third-party apps or by cryptocurrency.

Hang up on them.

Call your utility to verify the status of your account.

WPS says disconnection will be a last resort.

In another scam, impostors are claiming to be law enforcement and demanding payment for traffic violations.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the scammers are calling from what looks like a legitimate Brown County number. The Sheriff’s Office says they will never call and demand a payment like that.

Brown County Sheriff's Office will NEVER call to demand payment for traffic violations over the phone. Scammers are calling from what looks like a legit Brown County number doing exactly that...DO NOT FALL FOR IT, DO NOT AUTHORIZE ANY PAYMENT!!! pic.twitter.com/MlaVm9CARy — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) April 14, 2022

Also, a scam we first told you about in November is going around once again. Fire departments are warning about text messages that claim they are selling t-shirts.

Several local fire departments have been sharing warnings on their social media pages. People are receiving text messages saying their local department is selling fire t-shirts. It’s a scam. Do not click the link. Do not respond. Block the number.

