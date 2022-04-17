3 killed in Marathon County crash

TOWN OF FRANKFORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people died in a Town of Frankfort two-vehicle collision Saturday.

The crash occurred on Eastbound State road 29 around 11:29 p.m. on an unlit portion of the roadway, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

No occupants in either vehicle survived. Deputies arrived to find three people dead.

An uninvolved man left his vehicle to attempt to help the crash victims. He was hit by a vehicle traveling past the scene.

He was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Edgar Police Department, City of Marathon Police Department, Athens Police Department, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marathon County Highway Department and Athens Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

