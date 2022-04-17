Advertisement

3 killed in Marathon County crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FRANKFORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people died in a Town of Frankfort two-vehicle collision Saturday.

The crash occurred on Eastbound State road 29 around 11:29 p.m. on an unlit portion of the roadway, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

No occupants in either vehicle survived. Deputies arrived to find three people dead.

An uninvolved man left his vehicle to attempt to help the crash victims. He was hit by a vehicle traveling past the scene.

He was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Edgar Police Department, City of Marathon Police Department, Athens Police Department, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marathon County Highway Department and Athens Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Oneida Nation Farm, April 16 2022
Hay sheds catch fire at Oneida Nation Farms
Image courtesy of MGN.
Too distracted to drive: Our cameras catch drivers failing to yield in emergencies
Francis the turtle
Critically endangered turtle surrendered in Menasha
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Several scams going around right now
A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed...
Environmental scientist conducts own research, finds rare brain tumors linked to high school

Latest News

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Several scams going around right now
Scammers posing as officials.
text scam
Early sunshine, then snow tonight!
First Alert Forecast: A cold but calm Easter Sunday!
Fireman carrying hose
WATCH: Hay sheds catch fire at Oneida Nation Farms