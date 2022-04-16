Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleasha and Troy Thiry
Marinette woman sentenced to prison for abusing stepson
Changing room photos investigation.
Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos
Melissa A. Smith
Oshkosh woman sentenced to prison in murder-for-hire plot
Image courtesy of MGN.
Too distracted to drive: Our cameras catch drivers failing to yield in emergencies
Daryl Dwayne Holloway
Claims board asks for $975,000 to be approved for wrongfully convicted man

Latest News

A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed...
Environmental scientist conducts own research, finds rare brain tumors linked to high school
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
Flu outbreak postpones ‘Hamilton’ performances
Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured.
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
Pope Francis walks past Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, second from right, and Ukrainian...
Ukrainian mayor and lawmakers attend Vatican Easter vigil