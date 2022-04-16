QUIET & COOL EASTER, MORE SLUSHY SNOW MONDAY

High pressure settles in tonight and means clearing skies, lighter winds, and chilly temperatures for mid April. Lows will be in the 20s for most of us with 10s more likely across the North Woods.

The Easter Bunny should be hopping for joy because of the early day sun on Sunday. Us humans too! Clouds are going to increase during the day but we should remain dry during the daylight hours. Look for highs in the low 40s with some upper 30s along the lakeshore.

Our next weather maker is a fast moving clipper system Sunday night and Monday. A few inches of slushy snow may accumulate, especially on grassy surfaces. There could also be some slick spots on some roads for the Monday morning commute... but temperatures near 32° should help to mitigate things a bit. A mix of snow and rain or perhaps just plain rain is more likely by Monday afternoon as temperatures warm up to around 40°.

Snow Potential Sunday Night & Monday (WBAY)

A second clipper on Wednesday should be a little warmer overall so mainly rain is expected at this time. Additional showers may develop on Friday and there could be some rain and thunder around by Saturday as another system approaches.

Below normal temperatures hang around through Wednesday, but milder 50s settle in by Thursday. If we’re lucky there could be some 60s around by next weekend but it’s not a sure bet so don’t get your hopes up just yet. I’m keeping my temperature forecast on the low end for now until there is more clarity.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW/NE 2-6 MPH

SUNDAY: NE/SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Thinning clouds. Chilly. LOW: 23

EASTER SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing clouds during the PM. Snow develops during the evening. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Morning snow turns to wintry mix and rain. Still chilly and a bit breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 312

TUESDAY: Quiet & chilly. HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Turning breezy. Rain develops during the afternoon. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonable. A chance of showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Chance of rain with some embedded thunderstorms. HIGH: 54

