Advertisement

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.(Courtesy of family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder.

Grantville officers who arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8 discovered the bodies of the gun range’s owner, along with his wife and grandson.

Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen. Authorities did not release additional information about Muse’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleasha and Troy Thiry
Marinette woman sentenced to prison for abusing stepson
Amy S. Lance
Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Changing room photos investigation.
Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos
Comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers were similar for vaccinated, unvaccinated in March

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Crowds wait at the luggage carousels in the Appleton Airport
Appleton airport has its busiest month ever
Patrons eating at the Redwood Inn in Ledgeview on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
On final fish fry of Lent, restaurants weather pandemic and supply chain issues