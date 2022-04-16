Advertisement

Hay sheds catch fire at Oneida Nation Farm

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire broke out at the Oneida Nation Farm on County Road C, roughly three miles south of Seymour, Saturday morning.

Two hay sheds caught fire, according to the Oneida Environmental, Health, Safety and Land Division. They said flames have since been extinguished and the situation is under control. County Road C is expected to reopen to traffic around 4 p.m., fire crews said.

“All staff and animals are safe.... Please keep our animals, farm, staff, and responders in your prayers,” the division posted on Facebook.

Oneida and Seymour fire crews are on scene as of 2 p.m. The Oneida Police Department also responded.

The Oneida Nation farm is one of the largest conventional cash crop farms in Northeast Wisconsin, as stated on the Oneida Nation website.

Crews are working on situational control and clean up.

This is a developing story. WBAY will continue to keep you updated.

