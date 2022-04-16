Advertisement

Critically endangered turtle surrendered in Menasha

Francis the turtle
Francis the turtle(J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A turtle whose species is considered critically endangered was surrendered to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha.

Francis, the surrendered Giant Malaysian Turtle, lived with an elderly man undergoing cancer treatments.

“It was their dying with that Francis find a new place to live out his days,” a media release from J&R Aquatic said.

The Giant Malaysian Turtle, scientifically known as Orlitia borneoensis, is listed as critically endangered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

“Our ultimate goal is to get him [Francis] placed in a breeding program with an accredited facility so we can keep his species from going extinct,” J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue Director John Moyles said.

Francis was surrendered with two alligator snapping turtles.

J&R Aquatic hopes to find the Francis and the two snapping turtles homes once they are checked by a vet and deemed to travel.

J&R Aquatic advised anyone with an exotic pet they can longer care for to contact the rescue at www.jraar.org.

