CHILLY, BUT QUIET FOR EASTER WEEKEND

Although we’ve seen clear skies through the evening, clouds will increase from the north overnight. Temperatures will settle into the upper teens north with middle 20s elsewhere. Winds will be lighter through the night, but northwest gusts to 25 mph can still be expected on Saturday.

A weak disturbance moving through the area will keep skies mostly cloudy through the day. Highs will be chilly once again with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will begin to clear out during the evening, and that trend should continue at night.

By Easter Sunday morning, some sunshine can be expected, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will rise into the lower and middle 40s with lighter winds. Overnight Sunday and into Monday, wet snow showers will move into eastern Wisconsin. During the day, snow should transition to rain or a wintry mix. We’ll have to watch for some slippery travel early Monday with a slushy 1-2″ of snow possible. Check back for updates this weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Not as windy. A few flakes NORTH. LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

EASTER SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds. Late-night wet snow. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Morning snow turns to wintry mix and rain. Still chilly. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers. A wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonable. A sprinkle? HIGH: 55

