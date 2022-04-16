A CHILLY, BUT QUIET EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST

A weak disturbance moving through the area will keep skies mostly cloudy throughout today. Some flakes cannot be ruled out especially in Northern areas this afternoon. Blustery winds out of the northwest could gust to 25 mph making our upper 30s for highs feel more like 20s. Overnight skies will clear out allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s.

It will be a cold start to Easter Sunday morning. Some sunshine can be expected early, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will rise into the lower and middle 40s with lighter winds. Overnight tomorrow and into Monday, wet snow showers will move into eastern Wisconsin. During the day, snow should transition to rain or a wintry mix. We’ll have to watch for some slippery travel early Monday with a slushy 1-2″ of snow possible. Check back for updates this weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: NE/SE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

EASTER SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds. Late-night wet snow. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Morning snow turns to wintry mix and rain. Still chilly. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers. A wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonable. A chance of showers. HIGH: 56

