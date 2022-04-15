WINDY NOW...CALMING DOWN INTO EASTER WEEKEND

After a round of snow showers this morning, things are looking much better for this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected, with highs near 40°. Winds will continue to whip through the afternoon, with gusts over 30 mph still possible. Those winds will finally start to die down a bit as we go into the evening. Additional flakes will be possible through the rest of the day mainly across the north.

A weaker disturbance moving through the area tomorrow with keep skies mostly cloudy with some flakes also possible at times. Tomorrow will be even colder with highs mainly in the upper 30s. Although it won’t be windy like it is today, it will certainly still be on the blustery side. By Sunday morning, some sunshine can be expected. Clouds will increase throughout the course of the day, and highs will rise into the lower and middle 40s. Overnight Sunday and into Monday, a wintry mix will develop across the area. As of now, it appears any accumulations would occur on grassy surfaces, but slick travel will still be a possibility for the Monday morning commute. Check back for updates this weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 20-30+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Windy again... Gusts up to 40 mph. Sun & clouds. Flakes NORTH. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as windy. A few flakes NORTH. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

EASTER SUNDAY: Some sunshine. Cool, with increasing afternoon clouds. Late-night wet snow/mix. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

MONDAY: A morning wintry mix, then rain. A bit blustery. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. A wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 53

