WINDY AGAIN... BUT IT SLOWS DOWN INTO THE EASTER WEEKEND

It’s another windy and cold April day across the area... West winds will be gusting up to 40 mph through the midday hours. Our blustery weather will keep high temperatures in the low to mid 30s across the Northwoods, while folks in the Fox Valley should be closer to 40 degrees. However, wind chills will be stuck in the 20s, giving us a winter-like feel across northeast Wisconsin.

That wind will also whip up a few snow showers across the Northwoods at times today. Otherwise, we’ll see broken clouds and some patchy sunshine. Skies will try to brighten up a bit later this afternoon, as our strong spring storm system lifts north through central Canada.

There’s a weaker disturbance coming through northeast Wisconsin tomorrow. That will keep clouds and some flakes around with more highs in the 30s. If you’re looking for some sunshine, you should see a decent amount of it Easter morning as folks are heading out to church services. However, clouds will increase later Sunday, with wet snow and mixed precipitation heading into Monday morning. It looks like a slushy inch or two could stick on grassy surfaces as folks are heading back to work early next week. Some slippery roads will be possible early Monday morning... Keep informed of this over the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 20-30+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Windy again... Gusts up to 40 mph. Broken clouds and some sun. More flakes NORTH. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as windy. A few flakes NORTH. LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. Flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

EASTER SUNDAY: Some sunshine. Cool, with increasing afternoon clouds. Late-night wet snow. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

MONDAY: A morning wintry mix, then rain. A bit blustery. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. A wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 53

