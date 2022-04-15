THE WIND AND COLD CONTINUE...

Windy conditions will persist through the night and into Friday. Although winds won’t be quite as strong as during the day, wind gusts will top 30 mph through Friday evening. After morning lows around 30, highs will make it back to near 40. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and a few flakes could linger through the morning.

Saturday will still be blustery with more clouds than sun. Lows will be in the 20s during the morning, and our highs may not even get back to 40, but the day will be dry. Easter Sunday looks decent, albeit seasonably cool with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. We’ll begin the morning mostly sunny, but clouds will increase and thicken through the day.

Snow and a wintry mix will arrive at night. Eventually the snow transitions to rain over the course of Monday, but a slushy inch or two may fall before the change-over. Look for the chilly conditions to continue through the week. Highs through Wednesday should be in the lower and middle 40s... average for mid-April is middle 50s. There are signs of temperatures trending milder towards the end of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 15-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

SATURDAY: WNW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Quite blustery. A few flakes. LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Windy again. A bit chilly. Stray flakes early. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Some early sun, then clouds thicken. Still blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds late. Snow-mix at night. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Morning snow, then rain showers. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Rain south, wintry mix north. Breezy again. HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Milder, but flakes may linger NORTH. HIGH: 53

