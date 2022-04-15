Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

By Gray News Staff and WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Hall-of-fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is going to pay for the funeral expenses for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was killed by a stray bullet while in bed on Wednesday.

Baton Rouge police said Devin Page Jr. was sleeping inside a home in Baton Rouge.when the bullet hit him.

Family members confirmed to WAFB that O’Neal, a collegiate star at LSU, would take care of the costs.

Devin had just started preschool and loved playing with his siblings, his family said.

“Until it happens to you, until the gun is shot at your house, you know, until the bullets come through your window, you don’t get involved. You have nothing to say,” his grandmother, Cathy Toliver, said. “But you don’t want this feeling that we have right now. You don’t want the feeling of knowing that you’ll never see your grandbaby or your son again. You don’t want that feeling.”

Family members said they tried leaving the home after hearing gunshots nearby several nights in a row, but the mother was told she would have to pay thousands of dollars to move.

“I try to stick it out. Now that I stick it out, this is the outcome of what happened. My son got killed,” Devin’s mother Tye Toliver said.

Police have not announced any arrests, and investigators are continuing to work on the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy S. Lance
Woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI in Marinette County
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
Comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers were similar for vaccinated, unvaccinated in March
Changing room photos investigation.
Wisconsin, Michigan police want to identify changing area seen in photos
Kelton Jennings appears in Brown County court via video conference
Charges filed against former Green Bay band teacher in student assault case

Latest News

After Supreme Court decision, Wisconsin high court chooses Senate, Assembly maps drawn by Legislature
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits
Local advocates share the priorty to prevent sexual assault in our area
Local agencies offer resources for survivors of sexual assualt
A Brown County squad car on an emergency call passes a car that did not pull over despite the...
DEBRIEF: Drivers don't yield to emergency vehicles